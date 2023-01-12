Woman dies after being hit by a car in Grover Beach

January 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The woman hit by a car while walking in Grover Beach died after being transported to a local hospital with critical injuries on Wednesday evening, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian injured at the intersection of 7th Street and Grand Avenue. Emergency personnel transported the woman to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries,

The driver remained at the scene. Officers determined the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call Sgt. Felix Ramirez at (805) 473-4511.

Loading...