Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
January 12, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release.
During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
“The roadway is at serious risk of collapsing and with the upcoming storm this weekend it is likely to get worse,” according to the CHP. “Please obey the road closure signs and barricades, as they are placed there for your safety.”
There are alternate routes available including State Route 227 (Broad Street) and Biddle Ranch Road.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines