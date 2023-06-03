Motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero injures two riders

June 3, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered injuries after crashing and being thrown off their bike on Highway 101 in Atascadero Thursday night. [Tribune]

Jeffery Briggs, 37, was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 101 at about 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle reportedly had a mechanical failure near the San Ramon exit, throwing Briggs and 25-year-old Lauren Nystrom of Templeton off the bike, according to the CHP.

Nystrom sustained a major head injury. An ambulance transported her to the hospital.

Briggs only sustained minor injuries. A separate ambulance brought Briggs to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

A friend of Briggs hauled away the damaged motorcycle from the highway.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...