Motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero injures two riders
June 3, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A motorcyclist and his passenger suffered injuries after crashing and being thrown off their bike on Highway 101 in Atascadero Thursday night. [Tribune]
Jeffery Briggs, 37, was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 101 at about 9:30 p.m. The motorcycle reportedly had a mechanical failure near the San Ramon exit, throwing Briggs and 25-year-old Lauren Nystrom of Templeton off the bike, according to the CHP.
Nystrom sustained a major head injury. An ambulance transported her to the hospital.
Briggs only sustained minor injuries. A separate ambulance brought Briggs to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
A friend of Briggs hauled away the damaged motorcycle from the highway.
Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines