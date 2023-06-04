Motorcyclist killed in crash in Santa Margarita
June 4, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Ford truck on Saturday afternoon in Santa Margarita, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 2 p.m., 52-year-old Peggy Masuda of Oxnard was traveling southbound on Highway 58 when she crossed over the double yellow line north of Pozo Road into the path of a truck driven by 74-year-old Danny Oster. Oster suffered minor injuries in the crash.
First responders transported Masuda to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.
