Guadalupe pays $4 million to settle wrongful death lawsuit

June 2, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Guadalupe City Council has agreed to pay $4 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed last year by a police officer who was aiming at another person.

On the night of Aug. 21, 2021, Guadalupe officers recognized a man at the intersection of Birch and Obispo streets as a gang member with an outstanding no-bail felony arrest warrant. Officer Miguel Jaimes fired at the wanted suspect, but instead hit 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, who was sitting in his car in front of his home. Olvera-Preciado died at the scene.

Jaimes fired three rounds at the suspect, whom he incorrectly believed was armed, missing each time, according to a report released by the state Department of Justice. The suspect pulled a butane torch out of his pocket that officers mistook for a gun



One bullet ricocheted off the ground, traveled 174 feet, entered a slightly ajar car door, struck Olvera-Preciado’s face and lodged in his brain, according to the DOJ report. At the time of the shooting, Olvera-Preciado was planning to go out to dinner with his wife, who had not yet stepped into the car.

Olvera-Preciado’s family alleged the shooting was careless, senseless and unjustified, in a wrongful death suit they filed in federal court. Following mediation, the city and the family announced they had agreed to settle the lawsuit.

In Jan. 2023, prosecutors elected not to charge Jaimes for the death based on a DOJ

investigation into the shooting.



