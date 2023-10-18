Man’s body found on walking trail in Paso Robles
October 17, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
The body of a 36-year-old Paso Robles man was found on a walking trail in the Salinas Riverbed on Saturday, police said.
A caller reported the body on a trail in an area behind the Wendy’s on Niblick Road. Officers identified the body as a Paso Robles resident. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.
Officers suspect the man died from an overdose. Foul play is not suspected.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.
