Man shot after using women’s bathroom at California park

January 30, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and pistol-whipped a man after he used a women’s bathroom at a Southern California park on Saturday. [Sacramento Bee]

The man went to use the men’s restroom at Sylvan Park in Redlands, but it was fully occupied, he told police. He then decided to use the women’s restroom.

While he was in the women’s restroom, two girls came in and then left, the man told police.

Then as the man exited the bathroom, two people approached him. One of the individuals shot the man in the leg and hit him in the head with the gun.

Following the shooting, the suspected gunman left the area in a silver SUV. An officer located the SUV and stopped it. While being pulled over, the driver threw a gun out of the car, police say.

Officers arrested the suspect, Rudy Daniel Vasquez, 33. Police also took a woman into custody.

Vasquez is facing a charge of attempted murder. Police forwarded accomplice charges against the woman to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

