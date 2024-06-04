Arroyo Grande man killed in crash in rural Pismo Beach

June 4, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old Arroyo Grande man was killed in a crash in rural Pismo Beach on Monday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Price Canyon Road near Thousand Hills Road when he crashed into a guardrail, the bike overturned and the man was ejected. He died at the scene.

Officers are not releasing the Arroyo Grande man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

