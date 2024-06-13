Grass fire burns 1,410 acres in rural Santa Margarita

June 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Bear Fire burning in rural Santa Margarita has burned 1,410 acres and is 50% contained, as of Wednesday evening.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, a caller reported the blaze burning near the intersection of Soda Lake Road and Gaviota Trail, according to Cal Fire. Amid dry and windy conditions, the fire quickly spread.

By 6 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward spread of the blaze. Ten structures are currently threatened.

Cal Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze.

