Grass fire burns 1,410 acres in rural Santa Margarita
June 12, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Bear Fire burning in rural Santa Margarita has burned 1,410 acres and is 50% contained, as of Wednesday evening.
Shortly before noon on Wednesday, a caller reported the blaze burning near the intersection of Soda Lake Road and Gaviota Trail, according to Cal Fire. Amid dry and windy conditions, the fire quickly spread.
By 6 p.m., firefighters had stopped the forward spread of the blaze. Ten structures are currently threatened.
Cal Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze.
