Paso Robles trying to sell 35 parking kiosks

June 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The city of Paso Robles has 35 parking kiosks to sell in the aftermath of the decision to cancel its paid parking program. [KSBY]

Last month, the Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously to dump its controversial paid parking program.

Now, the Paso Robles Police Department is seeking to sell the pay stations that are no longer being used. Those kiosks also happen to be in need of upgrades.

If an agency buys some, not all, of the kiosks, it will have to pay a rekeying fee. An agency that buys five kiosks, for example, would need to rekey each of them at a cost of about $600 per pay station, Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord said.

The Paso Robles Police Department has received interest from the cities of San Luis Obispo and Seal Beach, as well as the Port San Luis Harbor District.

Officials plan to reach out to large vendors nationwide as they try to unload the pay stations. Paso Robles purchased the kiosks for a total of $310,000.

City council approval is needed before selling any of the kiosks. Proceeds from a sale or sales of kiosks would go back into the city’s parking fund.

