Paso Robles woman killed in crash on Highway 101, photos

August 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A 27-year-old Paso Robles woman was killed in a crash with a semi truck on Highway 101 on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, Brianna Mae Thomas was driving eastbound in a Cadillac Eldorado on Wellsona Road when she attempted to cross Highway 101. Thomas pulled directly in front of a northbound semi truck driven by 44-year-old Justin Adams.

Adams did not have time to slow down or stop and crashed into the right side of Thomas’ Cadillac. Thomas died at the scene. Adams was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

