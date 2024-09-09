Motorcyclist killed in crash in Grover Beach

September 9, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist was killed a crash on Highway 101 in Grover Beach on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Bakersfield man, was traveling southbound on Highway 101 on a 2024 blue Harley Davidson Low Rider S. He was reportedly riding with two friends who were also on motorcycles.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Bakersfield man was traveling at about 70 mph south of 4th Street in Grover Beach when he made an unsafe turning movement to the left and allowed his motorcycle to enter the dirt median, according to the CHP.

The motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson and was ejected from the bike. He collided with the guardrail, flew over it and landed on the northbound median, just south of the site of the initial collision.

Responders transported the motorcyclist to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither drugs, nor alcohol appear to have factored into the collision, according to the CHP. Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it call Officer Perez at the CHP San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.

