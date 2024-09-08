Two people injured in rollover crash in San Luis Obispo

September 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two people suffred major injuries in a rollover crash on S. Higuera Street near Trader Joe’s in San Luis Obispo on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a caller reported the collision in the 3900 block of S. Higuera Street near Suburban Road, according to Cal Fire. Emergency personnel came out to the scene for 40 minutes.

One person suffered severe injuries, while another sustained serious injuries, according to scanner traffic. [KSBY]

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

