Write-in candidate for SLO County supervisor charged with fraud

September 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Grover Beach woman is facing four felony counts related to her run as a write-in candidate for the San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor seat in the March 2024 Primary Election.

Following a SLO County District Attorney’s Office investigation, 55-year-old Michelle Marie Morrow was booked into the SLO County Jail on Sept. 12 on felony charges of voter registration fraud, filing false nomination papers, perjury and fraudulent voting. Morrow bailed out of jail shortly after her arrest.

In late 2023, a group of people who were looking for someone to oppose SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg asked Morrow to run. However, Morrow lived in Oceano, outside the District 3 boundary.

Morrow and a supporter went to the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office to ask questions about running as a write-in candidate if she moved to Grover Beach, as there was not enough time to have her name on the ballot.

In mid-January, Morrow signed a lease to rent a room in Grover Beach, inside the District 3 boundary. She then registered to vote at the Grover Beach address.

Morrow submitted paperwork to run as a write-in candidate on Feb. 16.

On March 5, Supervisor Ortiz-Legg won the seat with 91.41% to 6.59%, or 12,272 votes to 866 votes. Not long after, the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office reported Morrow’s alleged violations of election law, Morrow said.

During its investigation, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office determined Morrow continued to live in Oceano in District 4 while running for office in District 3. It is also alleged that on March 5, Morrow voted fraudulently through a District 3 ballot while her actual residence remained in District 4.

Morrow’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10. She currently lives in Grover Beach.

