Thousands of protestors rally against Trump in San Luis Obispo
April 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo’s “Hands Off!” protest brought approximately 5,000 people to the courthouse to rally against Trump on Saturday afternoon.
The rally included speakers such as U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal who addressed the crowd from the steps of the courthouse. Carbajal voiced concerns that the Trump movement wants to put power “in the hands of corrupt, few autocrats.”
The city closed off Monterey Street from Osos to Santa Rosa streets. Protestors gathered around the courthouse and lined Santa Rosa Street.
Organizers held more than 1,300 “Hands Off!” rallies across 50 states.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines