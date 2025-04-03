Gus’s Grocery in San Luis Obispo shuts its doors

April 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Gus’s Grocery, a popular sandwich shop in San Luis Obispo, closed its doors last week following more than three decades in business, which the owner blamed on bad press.

The shop began having issues in Aug. 2024 when the health inspector noticed a rodent infestation and closed the shop for one day. The Tribune then reported on the infestation leading to a sharp decline in patrons.

In an attempt to keep the shop afloat, in December owner Shannon Koester attempted to raise $13,000 through GoFundMe to pay for repairs and to keep the shop open.

“Gus’s has been seeing some very hard times lately; we believe it is the result of some bad press,” according to the GoFundMe page. “While the article posted wasn’t wrong, the headline made it seem as if Gus’s had closed for good, which was never true.”

Koester nearly made her $13,000 goal, she raised $12,425. Even so, she was unable to keep the restaurant open.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...