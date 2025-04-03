Trump tags legislator as U.S. attorney for California Central District

April 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

President Donald Trump tagged Republican Assemblyman Bilal A. “Bill” Essayli to serve as the new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. He resigned from the legislature on Tuesday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee swore Essayli in on Wednesday. He now oversees the largest U.S. Attorney’s Office outside of Washington, D.C.

The office employs more than 250 lawyers which serve approximately 20 million residents in the counties of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office and serve the people of the district that I have called home for so many years,” said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. “As our district’s chief federal prosecutor, I will work diligently and tirelessly with our federal and local law enforcement partners to implement the priorities of the president and the Attorney General and to protect our communities from criminals. Our citizens deserve no less.”

Mr. Essayli returns to the prosecutors office after serving as a twice-elected member of the California State Assembly, representing California’s 63rd State Assembly District.

As a federal prosecutor from Oct. 2014 through Feb. 2018, “Essayli brought justice to victims of violent and organized crime, identity theft, bank fraud, securities fraud and other white-collar crimes,” according to a press release.

