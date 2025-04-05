San Luis Obispo proposed residential development moves frorward

April 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After listening to mutiple proposed plans for a 409 unit residential development off Los Osos Valley Road, the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday directed staff to process the developer’s application.

If approved, Broadstone Village is slated to include 208 senior housing units, 201 multifamily units, a new bypass road, and an extension of the Bob Jones Trail. Property for the development sits on both sides of Los Osos Valley Road on the east side of Highway 101.

The developer is seeking annexation of one of three parcels of land planned for development, a general plan amendment, and rezoning

The SLO City Council also asked staff to confirm that funding strategies for the bypass road will be developed during the review process, with no general fund contributions allocated for its construction.

This was the first step in the review process for the development that will also require a full environmental review along with hearings before the Airport Land Use Commission, the Active Transportation Committee and the Planning Commission.

