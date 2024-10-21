Paso Robles police warn community about phone scam

October 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam aimed at extorting money from local residents. Con artists are using technology to spoof the department’s phone number to deceive victims into sending payments.

In this scam, fraudsters pose as police officers and call victims on the telephone, falsely claiming that payment is required to avoid arrest for various claims, such as missing jury duty. The scammers often demand payment in the form of gift cards.

These calls are not from the Paso Robles Police Department and are entirely fraudulent.

The department does not call individuals with threats of arrest or demands for payment of any kind. Officers ask the public to not share personal information over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a police officer, and it doesn’t seem right, please contact the department directly at (805) 237-6464 to verify the legitimacy of the call.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...