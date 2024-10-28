Passenger truck and trailer loaded with hay burn in Atascadero

October 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A passenger pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer with numerous bales of hay burned on Morro Road in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported hay bales on fire on a flatbed. Firefighters took aggressive fire suppression actions and were able to contain the fire to the trailer, saving the truck.

However, the fire did spread to nearby vegetation, but fire personnel were able to quickly stop the spread of the fire. It took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. No fire personnel or civilian were injured in the fire.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...