Person rescued from ocean by Pirate’s Cove

October 19, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued a person from the ocean near Pirate’s Cove on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Cal Fire learned of an individual or individuals stuck in the water near Pirate’s Cove. Rescue workers brought the person to shore. Emergency personnel spent about an hour and a half at the scene, according to Cal Fire.

Once rescuers brought the person to shore, the individual reported hearing that three other people were in a nearby cave that was only accessible by water. Cal Fire sent swimmers and a drone to survey the cave, but crews did not find anyone there.

