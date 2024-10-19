Person rescued from ocean by Pirate’s Cove
October 19, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Emergency personnel rescued a person from the ocean near Pirate’s Cove on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Cal Fire learned of an individual or individuals stuck in the water near Pirate’s Cove. Rescue workers brought the person to shore. Emergency personnel spent about an hour and a half at the scene, according to Cal Fire.
Once rescuers brought the person to shore, the individual reported hearing that three other people were in a nearby cave that was only accessible by water. Cal Fire sent swimmers and a drone to survey the cave, but crews did not find anyone there.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines