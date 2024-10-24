Repossessed auto leads to Grover Beach man’s arrest

October 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A repossessed auto led to the arrest of a 36 year old Grover Beach man on multiple firearm related charges on Tuesday.

Shortly after Eric Covault’s auto was repossessed, law enforcement learned the vehicle contained a ghost gun, a firearm silencer, and a firearm with its serial number removed. Following this discovery, the Grover Beach Police Department’s detective bureau obtained a search warrant for Covault’s residence.

On Tuesday afternoon, Grover Beach Police Officers conducted a traffic stop and discovered Covault in the car.

Shortly afterwards, officers served the search warrant at Covault’s home located in the 1700 block of Manhattan Avenue. During the search, officers found several unserialized firearm components, large-capacity magazines, and evidence of firearm manufacturing.

As a result, officers arrested Covault on multiple charges, including:

• Possession of large capacity magazines,

• Manufacture/sale/possess undetectable firearm,

• Possession of a firearm silencer,

• Obliterating the identification of a firearm.

