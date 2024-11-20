Santa Maria drug dealer sentenced to 15 years in prison

November 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A Santa Maria drug dealer, gang member and convicted violent felon was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine and illegally possessing dozens of rounds of ammunition, including some found inside a “ghost gun.”

Rodolfo Uriarte, 41, pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to all five felony charges he faced: two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of being a felon and prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Uriarte has been in federal custody since Nov. 2023.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, a violent felon was apprehended and has now received a lengthy prison term,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Working together, we can make our streets safer by removing repeated offenders from our communities.”

In Oct. 2023, as part of an investigation into Uriarte’s drug and firearms trafficking activities, law enforcement conducted an undercover purchase of approximately 110 grams of methamphetamine from Uriarte, who is a member of the Santa Maria Northwest street gang.

Also in Oct. 2023, Santa Maria Police arrested Uriarte after they made a traffic stop that revealed the gray Lexus sedan Uriarte was driving had been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a rifle case, three AR-15 magazines – two of which were loaded with .223-caliber ammunition containing approximately 53 rounds of ammunition in total.

Law enforcement also seized 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition in a backpack in the back seat of the vehicle, four plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, and a knotted glove that contained methamphetamine. In total, Uriarte possessed approximately 86.3 grams of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 6, 2023, law enforcement conducted a second undercover purchase of 105 grams of methamphetamine from Uriarte, as well as a “ghost gun” – a firearm lacking a serial number – loaded with 10 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

Uriarte is not legally allowed to possess ammunition because of his criminal history, which includes felony convictions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for second-degree robbery in 2005, assault with a deadly weapon in 2010, and a domestic violence conviction in 2014. Uriarte also possessed the ammunition knowing that he was subject to a June 2022 restraining order out of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The FBI, the Santa Maria Police Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

