Food delivery driver sexually assaults woman in her Nipomo home
November 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A man delivering food is accused of sexually a woman in her Nipomo home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a woman ordered food through an app. After the delivery driver left her home, she called 9-1-1 to report the man sexually assaulted and tried to rape her during the food delivery.
Sheriff deputies identified the suspect as 54-year-old Robert Becker, Jr., a sex offender.
On Wednesday, deputies located Becker in Nipomo and arrested him for assault with intent to commit rape and failure to register as a sex offender.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident or other similar incidents contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 781-4500.
