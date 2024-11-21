Food delivery driver sexually assaults woman in her Nipomo home

November 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A man delivering food is accused of sexually a woman in her Nipomo home on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a woman ordered food through an app. After the delivery driver left her home, she called 9-1-1 to report the man sexually assaulted and tried to rape her during the food delivery.

Sheriff deputies identified the suspect as 54-year-old Robert Becker, Jr., a sex offender.

On Wednesday, deputies located Becker in Nipomo and arrested him for assault with intent to commit rape and failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident or other similar incidents contact sheriff’s detectives at (805) 781-4500.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...