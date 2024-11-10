State agency fines Gov. Gavin Newsom for Political Reform Act violations

November 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to pay a fine for not properly reporting charitable donations tied to his candidate-controlled committee – Newsom for California Governor 2018, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC).

Newsom violated the Political Reform Act by failing to timely file certain behested payment reports for sub vendor payments of more than $5,000 made between 2019 and 2024. In a settlement agreement with the FPPC, Newsom agreed to pay a $13,000 fine.

Elected officials regularly ask companies to make charitable donations. The donations are not subject to campaign contribution limits, but most be reported within 30 days.

“Payments made at the behest of elected officials, including charitable donations, are a means by which donors may seek to gain favor with elected officials,” according to the FPPC stipulation, decision, order. “Timely reporting of such activity serves to increase public awareness regarding potential attempts to influence in this manner.”

Of the 18 late donation reports, the largest was a $12,264,000 payment from T-Mobile. The second largest payor was the 1111 Foundation with four payments totaling $600,000.

“The enforcement division did not obtain any evidence that the violations were due to an intent to conceal, deceive, mislead the public, or to avoid compliance with the Act,” according to the FPPC stipulation, decision, order. “The evidence supports that the failure to timely file the behested payment reports was negligent.”

