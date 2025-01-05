A slew of restaurant closures in San Luis Obispo County in 2024

January 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

It is likely one of your favorite restaurants closed in 2024. There were dozens of restaurants in San Luis Obispo County that closed down last year, primarily victims of the down ecconomy.

During the pandemic, many restaurants grappled with financial issues because of closures. Following the closures, many families hit hard by inflation stopped dining out as often as they did before.

Meanwhile, rising food costs, utility bills, rents and employee wages have brutalized the industry.

Noteworthy 2024 restaurant closures

F. McLintocks Saloon and Dining House closed after decades in Arroyo Grande, Shell Beach and San Luis Obispo.



In March, noting rising costs – such as food and insurance – McLintocks decided to end their lease and close the Arroyo Grande location. Six months later, McLintocks closed its steak houses in San Luis Obispo and Shell Beach.

In 1973, McLintocks opened its first restaurant in Shell Beach. Two years later, the company opened in San Luis Obispo. The Arroyo Grande location opened in 1984.

Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Shell Beach shuts down after 37 years.

After more than 37 years in business, Spyglass Inn Restaurant in Shell Beach closed its doors in October.

With beautiful panoramic ocean views, the restaurant was a favorite with both locals and tourists. Even so, at the end of their current lease, the owners decided to retire.

Mother’s Tavern closes after 30 years in San Luis Obispo.

The popular San Luis Obispo bar, restaurant and music venue closed after 30 years in May.

Opened in 1994, the restaurant was a Cal Poly student favorite hangout spot, which on weekends often sported a long line of students waiting to go inside.

Eric Peterson, owner of North County Restaurant Group, took over the space from Mother’s owner Bill Hales. Peterson has since opened Feral Kitchen and Lounge, which boasts an intriguing menu that includes, rabbit, duck and other unusual delicacies.

Mexican restaurant in Morro Bay shuts its doors after 39 years.

After nearly 40 years serving the community, Lolo’s Mexican Restaurant in Morro Bay closed in August. The restaurateur owners, Nick and Becky Mendoza, decided to retire.

Italian restaurant in Templeton closes after 15 years.

After 15 years in business, Griff’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Templeton shut down in October.

While multiple restaurants throughout San Luis Obispo County have closed since the pandemic, family restaurants such as Griff’s Bistro and Pizzeria have noted the largest declines in patronage in the past few years.

Dan’s Grub Shack in Atascadero closes after 14 years.

After 14 years in business, Dan’s Grub Shack in Atascadero shut it doors, another victim of the economy.

SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo closes after nine years.

Known for its rotisserie chicken and takeout options, SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo closed in October after nine years.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches closed its restaurants in San Luis Obispo and Templeton.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches closed both its San Luis Obispo and Templeton locations in November. The popular chain out of San Fransisco includes more than 70 California locations.

In 2019, the chain began serving customers in San Luis Obispo. The Templeton sandwich shop opened in 2021.

Vic’s Cafe in Paso Robles closed after 80 years.

After more than 80 years in business, Vic’s Cafe in Paso Robles served its last customer at the end of 2023.

The owners pointed at financial issues caused by the COVID pandemic and the city’s paid parking program as reasons for the closure.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...