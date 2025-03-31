Buellton woman stabs boyfriend repeatedly, lands in jail

March 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Buellton woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend multiple times early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a deputy spotted a man standing on Highway 246 at Valley Station Road in Buellton. As the deputy attempted to usher the man from the roadway, he discovered the man had stab wounds and lacerations to the shoulder, hip, chest, back and hand.

During a discussion with law enforcement, the victim told deputies that his girlfriend, who was inside a residence on the 200-block of Valley Station Road, had stabbed him.

While deputies were attempting to control the victim’s bleeding, 40-year-old Lydia Alicia Gonzales stepped outside of the residence and threw cans of beer at the victim and the deputies.

Deputies then restrained and arrested Gonzales, who was extremely combative. They booked her in the Northern Branch Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence. She is being held on $1 million bail.

Responders transported the victim to an area hospital. He is in stable condition.

