Arroyo Grande city management seeking 7% pay raises

June 9, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Arroyo Grande City Council is set to approve pay raises of 7% over two years for management staff on Tuesday, according to the consent agenda.

The management raises are slated to cost the city $216,300 in the 2025-2026 fiscal year and $223,100 in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. There are 23 employees in the management group.

In support of the salary increases, the staff report says the raises are needed to “ensure that the city has the ability to attract and retain well-qualified personnel for all job classifications.” The report also discusses the need for salaries to be competitive.

