Gas prices jump in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs
April 26, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Amid instability in the Middle East, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County jumped 11 cents last week to $6.08 a gallon, according to AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 10 cents to $5.93 last week. Nationally, gas prices rose five cents to $4.09 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.89. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.58 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.37
- Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.39
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.49
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49
- Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.49
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $5.55
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.69
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.69
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.79
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