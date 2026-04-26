Santa Maria police detain drinkers, arrest suspect for firearm violation

April 26, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police officers arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to discard a ghost gun that he was carrying on Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Gang Suppression Team officers arrived in the area of Grogan Park following reports of a group drinking in public. Officers contacted about 10 people at Rancho Verde and Woodlawn Drive, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

While investigating, officers observed open containers of alcohol and evidence of public drinking. The officers detained all of the individuals without incident.

Officers checked the surrounding area and found a concealed firearm hidden under a fence. Police identified the weapon as a Glock-style 9 mm handgun with no serial number and a loaded magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition.

Upon further investigation, one suspect admitted he was the owner of the firearm. Police took the suspect into custody without incident.

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