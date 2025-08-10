Gifford Fire scorches 114,621 acres, threatening Pozo

August 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed two structures, scorched 114,621 acres and injured 10 people, three civilians and seven firefighters, according to a Sunday morning update. The blaze is 21% contained.

The heaviest fire activity overnight was in the northwest area of the blaze, with the fire burning in the Garcia Wilderness while closing in on the Machesna Mountain Wilderness. Federal environmental laws do not permit firefighters to move mechanical equipment into wilderness areas.

Fire officials have asked the United States government to allow firefighters to enter the Garcia Wilderness with mechanical equipment.

Located near Pozo, the Garcia Wilderness has no history of previous fires, said Mark Ruggiero, a spokesperson for the federal response to the fire.

Crews are working to create containment lines in the Pozo area adjacent to the Garcia Wilderness. If the fire spreads through the Garcia Wilderness, firefighters are considering starting backfires to stop the forward spread.

“Crews have focused the past few days on fortifying control lines along the Avenales Ranch Road, Salinas River bed, Hi Mountain Road, Salt Creek and Huasna River,” according to the morning update. “This will continue today, overnight, and into tomorrow to catch future progression of the fire head.”

The bulk of firefighters, whom have been camping at the Santa Maria Fairgrounds, will move their camps to Santa Margarita in the next 24 hours.

The fire is currently threatening 2,922 structures. There are 3,935 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Gifford Fire officials are hosting a community meeting at the Santa Margarita Elementary School on H Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday to provide information on the fire and to answer questions.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Lopez Drive at Grieb Ranch Way

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area vehicles can use to turnaround)

Lopez Driveat Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road is restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

