Woman shot, killed in Santa Maria

August 11, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A woman was shot and killed in Santa Maria on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a caller reported a shooting on the 1200 block of West Main Street. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. First responders transported the woman to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of her next of kin.

Investigators have not yet arrested the shooter.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Servin at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1367, the department’s communications center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277, or the department’s anonymous tip line at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...