San Luis Obispo County child molester wanted by the FBI

August 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A convicted child molester from San Luis Obispo is wanted by the FBI, acc0rding to a Los Angeles FBI Facebook post on Friday.

Between the years of 1997 and 2000, Erik Kristian Moller was entrusted to care for his female victim on almost a weekly basis while she was ages 10 through 14. He gave the girl drugs and alcohol prior to molesting her.

On Dec. 18, 2002, Moller was convicted of two counts of lewd act upon a child.

Moller was released on bail until his sentencing hearing 0n March 13, 2003, which he failed to attend. The judge then sentenced Moller to 10 years in prison.

On April 24, 2003, Moller was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the United States District Court, Central District of California, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Moller may have traveled from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, in 2003. Moller is also known to have ties to Denmark.

Officials describe Moller as 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a 3-inch birthmark on his lower back. He has a tattoo of a falling angel on an upper arm; and a tattoo of an Indian sitting on a horse on an upper arm. He also has a scar on his upper left arm.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of Moller’s location to contact the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI #FugitiveFriday #ColdCase.

