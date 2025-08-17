SLO County gas prices remain steady, find lowest costs
August 17, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Gas prices stayed steady with the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County remaining at $4.86 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas remained steady at $4.49. Nationally, gas prices also remained flat at $3.13 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.82. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.23 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.23
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.29
- Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.29
- Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Broad Street: $4.39
