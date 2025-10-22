SLO County deputies bust drug trafficking operation, arrest eight suspects

October 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested eight people following an extensive investigation into a drug trafficking operation with ties to Mexico.

In May, deputies served several search warrants relating to a three-month investigation into the sales and distribution of illegal narcotics within San Luis Obispo County. In total, detectives seized approximately 6.6 pounds of cocaine, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 firearms and approximately $80,000.

Based out of northern San Luis Obispo County, the drug trafficking operation had ties to southern California and Mexico.

Deputies arrested eight people related to the investigation:

Jorge Castaneda, 30, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic, transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another.

Carlos Rios, 30, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of cocaine, possess controlled substance for sale, enhancement over 1 kilogram methamphetamine, possess controlled substance for sale.

Bianca Sudias Navarro, 30, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic, transport for sale-controlled substance from non-contiguous county to another, possess controlled substance for sale.

Alexis Nusico Isidro, 29, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy,sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic, commit felony while released on bail.

Anthony Traverso, 37, of Templeton is charged with conspiracy, possess controlled substance for sale.

Argenis Zepeda Grande, 29, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic.

Jose Castaneda, 31, of Paso Robles is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over one kilogram of cocaine, possess controlled substance for sale.

Zachary Hoyt, 32, of San Miguel is charged with conspiracy, sales enhancement over 1 kilogram of narcotic cocaine.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, and the Atascadero Police Department for their assistance with this investigation,” according to a press release.

