Where did Melodee’s mother leave her?

November 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office investigators believe that Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, temporarily changed the license plate on the car she rented during her interstate road trip. Detectives have also discovered Melodee was with he mother during part of the trip home.

A school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence on Oct. 14. Deputies attempted to locate Melodee at her home in Lompoc, but she was not there. Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating with investigators and has refused to say where Melodee is or how she is doing.

On Oct. 7, Ashlee Buzzard left with Melodee in a rental car to locations out of the area, including Nebraska. The Chevrolet Malibu initially had a California license plate 9MNG101.

During the return trip from Nebraska, on Oct. 8, the Malibu was observed with a New York license plate HCG9677. It is unknown when the plate was installed or whether additional plates were used at other times during travel.

Investigators believe it was used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection. When the vehicle was

returned to the rental agency in Lompoc, the assigned California plate was back on the vehicle.

In addition, detectives reported that Melodee was last seen along the return route via video

surveillance on Oct. 9, in the region between the Colorado and Utah border. Investigators are

working to fill gaps in the timeline for that date and are working with law enforcement agencies in

Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California for assistance in reaching the members of

their communities.

Investigators believe the Malibu traveled through the following areas on or around Oct. 9:

• Green River, Utah

• Panguitch, Utah

• Northwest Arizona

• Primm, Nevada

• Rancho Cucamonga, California

Detectives, with the help of the FBI, continue to search for Melodee. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any contact with her in the past year to call (805) 681-4150.

