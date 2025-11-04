SLO County deputy rescues dog from coyotes at Lake Nacimiento

November 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy rescued a dog today that was stuck in the mud at Lake Nacimeiento with coyotes attempting to get at him.

Fortunately, a deputy on patrol was in the right place at the right time. With quick thinking and help from local residents who recognized Jagger from social media posts the day before, they built a makeshift bridge and safely rescued this scared 16-year-old dog.

“After a bath, some treats, and lots of “good boy!” praise, Jagger is back home with his family,” according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office. “We are grateful for our community’s involvement and our deputy’s quick action today, protecting every member of SLO County, even the four-legged ones.”

