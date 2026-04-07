Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner expands to three daily trips to San Luis Obispo
April 7, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Starting next month, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner train will make three daily trips to San Luis Obispo.
Currently, the Surfliner train makes two daily trips to SLO. Effective May 4, Amtrak is adding an additional daily roundtrip route between Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.
The additional Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo route will increase Pacific Surfliner frequencies to three daily trips to SLO and six daily trips to Goleta. The expansion will improve availability during peak weekday rush hour periods while offering riders a comfortable alternative to driving, Amtrak stated in a news release.
“Expanding Pacific Surfliner service helps strengthen regional mobility and provides travelers with more convenient options along the Central Coast,” said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the Los Angeles—San Diego—San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency. “This new roundtrip improves connectivity across the corridor and offers riders a comfortable alternative to driving.”
Pacific Surfliner operates along a 351-mile coastal corridor connecting San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The train service is known for its scenic coastal views.
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