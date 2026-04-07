Grover Beach police seek help finding missing man

April 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 47-year-old man.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, Brent Paine was last seen in the area of South 13th Street and Trouville Avenue. Paine’s wife said he walks about five blocks to and from work in the 500 block of South 13th Street and did not return home on Monday evening.

Paine is diabetic and is in need of insulin, his wife said. His phone is no longer working.

Officers describe Paine as 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and a short-trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball cap, blue shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes. He also has a glucose monitor on the back of his left arm.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Paine’s whereabouts to call the Grover Beach Police Department at (805) 473-4511.

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