Paso Robles City Council to hear appeal to changes at water park

April 7, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Plans to add an adult pool to the Ravine Water Park are on hold after a real estate agent appealed the Paso Robles Planning Commission’s approval. City staff is recommending the city council reject the appeal on Tuesday.

In 2004, the Paso Robles City Council approved development entitlements for the water park. Construction began in 2005 and the park officially opened in 2007.

In 2016 and 2021, additional waterslides and amenities were added.

On Feb. 10, the Paso Robles Planning Commission approved an amendment to add an 1879 square foot “no splash” pool and 153 square foot hot tub with a surround concrete deck and seating area. The Ravine Water Park described the “no splash” pool project as an amenity for adults who are already at the water park with their children.

Ranch and Coast Properties, represented by John Erskine, appealed the project on Feb. 10 alleging issues with the project description; offsite improvements, drainage issues, an addition of a kiddie pool with sides, airport flight zone compatibility and unpermitted buildings.

City staff determined the construction of a “no splash” pool is in a previously developed part of the water park site.

“The applicant’s position is the ‘no splash’ pool is not a new attraction that will generate

additional trips to the water park; but rather an amenity for adults who are already at the Water

Park with their children,” according to the staff report. “Staff reviewed this position and determined that any increase in vehicle trips generated by the ‘no splash’ pool are so minor that they do not trigger the need to prepare a new traffic impact study. nor do they relate to existing off-site roadway conditions or any need for improvements.”

The city council can vote to deny the appeal, approve the appeal and overturn the planning commission’s approval or provide alternative direction to staff.

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