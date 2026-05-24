Gas prices falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

May 24, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

As Memorial Day approaches, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell three cents last week to $6.26 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped three cents to $6.11 last week. Nationally, gas prices remained steady at $4.51 a gallon.

“With gasoline demand on the rise and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pump prices are likely to remain elevated as the summer travel season gets underway,” according to AAA. “Current prices are close to what drivers were paying four years ago, when the national average on Memorial Day was $4.61.”

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.04. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.81 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.69 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.75 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.75 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.79 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $5.79 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.81 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $5.85 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 2211 Broad Street: $5.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87

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