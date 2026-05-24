Santa Maria police arrest suspect with gun at a park
May 24, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
While investigating a fight at a park Saturday evening, Santa Maria police officers arrested a man who allegedly had a concealed firearm.
Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to Preisker Park at 2400 N. Preisker Lane over a reported physical altercation between suspected gang members. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple suspects who were displaying physical signs of recent fighting, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police detained the suspects. Subsequently, they searched a vehicle tied to the suspects and found a concealed firearm.
Officers arrested a 27-year-old Santa Maria man. Authorities booked the suspect in the Santa Barbara County Jail.
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