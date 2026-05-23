Man dies from stab wounds in Santa Maria

May 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 21-year-old man died Friday from wounds suffered in a May 16 stabbing in Santa Maria, according to police.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on May 16, a caller reported a stabbing victim in a vehicle parked in the In-N-Out Burger parking lot. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The initial investigation revealed the assailant stabbed the man in the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.

Responders transported the victim to the Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where he died Friday from his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

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