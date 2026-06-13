Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom will not run for reelection

June 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russom announced she will not run for office after more than 21 years of service.

Ray Russom first served on the planning commission and then the city council. In 2018, she was elected mayor.

She is proud of the major accomplishments made under her watch, including improving the fire department, a $30 million redundancy project at the sanitation district and the replacement of three bridges.

“It’s all been a privilege, and being your mayor has been the highest honor of my life,” Ray Russom said. “Thank you.”

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