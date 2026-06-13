Priest accused of abusing children in San Luis Obispo County to face trial

June 13, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County judge ruled on Friday that there is sufficient evidence for a former Catholic priest to stand trial on 24 felony counts involving the molestation of four children.

Last June, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Theodore Edward Gabrielli, 62, in Los Osos. Recently, during a four-day preliminary hearing, Judge Jesse Marino heard testimony from four victims in the case.

The alleged offenses span from 1991 through 2010 and occurred in six California counties, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Gabrielli was accused of bringing children to the Central Coast and committing oral copulation of a child, as well as sodomy of a child, according to court records.

The former priest worked with churches and schools in San Jose, Los Gatos and Los Angeles, including Most Holy Trinity Parish in San Jose and Social Ministries in Los Gatos. At the time of his arrest, Gabrielli was a member of the Loyola High School of Los Angeles Board of Directors and was working with the Dolores Mission in Los Angeles.

Following Judge Marino’s ruling that there is sufficient evidence for Gabrielli to stand trial, District Attorney Dan Dow issued a statement about the case.

“This ruling affirms that there is sufficient evidence for these serious allegations to be fully heard in court,” Dow said. “Cases involving the sexual abuse of children leave lasting harm, and our office is committed to holding offenders accountable regardless of when these crimes occurred. We recognize the courage it takes for victims to come forward, and we will continue to stand with them in the pursuit of justice. I also want to thank our law enforcement partners for their careful and thorough work in bringing this case forward.”

The district attorney’s office also says it is considering filing additional charges against Gabrielli.

Gabrielli is due to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on July 14. He currently remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...