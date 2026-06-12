Alleged serial burglar arrested for second time in two weeks

June 12, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Lompoc man arrested twice in the last two weeks has been identified as a serial burglar who allegedly stole property from several businesses around San Luis Obispo County over the last couple months.

Ryan Michael Coats, 27, is accused of committing recent burglaries in Cambria, Cayucos, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, San Simeon and Templeton. Coats is also suspected of having ties to numerous burglaries outside of SLO County.

In the early morning of May 31, authorities arrested Coats in Morro Bay following a burglary at a business in the 800 block of Embarcadero Road. Coats was found with a large quantity of jewelry in his car, most of which had been stole from the Embarcadero Road business, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Coats bailed out of jail following his Morro Bay arrest.

Investigators identified a series of commercial burglaries that began in April and occurred at multiple locations around San Luis Obispo County, including Artifacts Gallery in Cambria, McLean Jewelry in Cayucos, Upscale Resale in Templeton and the San Simeon Post Office.

Detectives served search warrants at one location each in Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. The searches netted evidence connected to several burglaries.

On Wednesday, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit arrested Coats on four felony burglary charges and one count of attempted burglary. At the time of this week’s arrest, Coats was found in possession of stolen property connected to a commercial burglary that occurred earlier in the day in San Luis Obispo.

Coats has an extensive criminal history that includes felony convictions in Santa Barbara County for possession of a stolen vehicle in 2019, assault with a deadly weapon in 2020, and grand theft in 2022, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the burglary spree remains ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office detective division at (805) 781-4500.

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