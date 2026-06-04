Atascadero zoo welcomes three young meerkats

June 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Three young female meerkats recently joined two male meerkats at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

The three two-year-old female meerkats sisters, Bumble, Buzz, and Honeycomb, affectionately known as “The Bee Girls,” were born at an accredited zoo in Colorado. The trio joins 10-year-old Axel and 12-year-old Prince, creating a lively new social dynamic within the habitat.

Native to southern Africa, meerkats are highly social mammals that live in cooperative family groups ranging from just a few individuals to as many as 50. These groups are organized around a strict matriarchal (female) hierarchy, where usually only the “alpha” or dominant male and female breed and the group all works together to raise offspring.

The arrival of the Bee Girls has already brought fascinating new behaviors and interactions to the habitat, giving visitors a unique opportunity to observe this activity and engaging species.

Visitors can also explore the recently unveiled Madagascar habitat a beautifully re-imagined area featuring the return of the striking, red-ruffed lemur, a critically endangered species that has not been part of the zoo’s collection in more than a decade.

Sharing the habitat with the zoo’s beloved ring-tailed lemurs are a pair of endangered Madagascar teals, while the zoo’s radiated tortoises now enjoy a neighboring habitat.

Together, these remarkable animals showcase the extraordinary wildlife found only on the island of Madagascar.

The sisters arrived just in time for the 23rd Annual Ice Cream Zoofari on Saturday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This popular annual event features all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaes, and yummy toppings from Harmony Creamery, along with hands-on fun with Central Coast Trains, and opportunities to learn how animals stay cool during the summer months.

Proceeds from the event directly support the zoo’s ongoing efforts in animal care, conservation, and education. Tickets are available in advance at here or at the zoo before the event.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...