Paso Robles City Council spars over Highway 46 crossing

August 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles City Council members spared Tuesday over hiring an engineering firm to prepare a feasibility study of several proposed Highway 46 undercrossings near the airport. During a contentious discussion over the best place to build the crossing,

After more than three decades of discussions, the city planned to hire an engineering firm to prepare a feasibility study of three crossings. However, local businessman Tom Erskine offered to provide an easement through his property for a road to the airport, which would likely be a financial windfall. Erskine then claimed the study would take six years to complete, and they should just move forward with his plan.

“I think what you want to first ask yourself, do you want to wait six years to get the airport developing, that’s what they said this study will take,” Erskine said noting the city council should focus on building a bridge needed for his proposal.

He offered right-of-way for a bridge to get to Cuesta College, dedicated at no cost.

Planning Commissioner Sharon Roden said she wanted to put Erskine in charge of developing “this deal.” She claimed the study was to expensive, while Erskine was offering his land.

“Six years is to long to wait for it,” Roden said adding she did not want to even consider an underpass at Airport Road.

Both Mayor John Hamon and Councilman Steve Gregory repeated Erskine and Roden’s inaccurate claim that the study as proposed would take six years to complete.

Hamon said he wanted to take the Airport Road undercrossing off the table. Gregory agreed saying he wanted the study to focus on building a bridge, and to remove the feasibility of an undercrossing at Airport Road.

Councilman Chris Bausch asked staff how long the study would take. A staffer said the study was expected to take six to nine months, regardless if they removed the Airport Road option.

Baush said he thought the Airport Road underpass option would help relieve traffic congestion on Creston and Niblick roads, which he said was important to people in that area.

Staff said that moving forward with grants, Caltrans would require a comprehensive study.

Councilwoman Chris Beal voiced support for looking at all three options, which she agreed would be required moving forward with Caltrans. She supported staff’s recommendation to hire the Wallace Group to perform the feasibility study.

Gregory then made a motion to approve the feasibility study while excluding the Airport Road underpass option. Gregory argued the bridge would be the cheaper option because Erskine was providing an easement at no cost.

City staff said they did not believe they should vote on a proposed study, while changing the study perimeters. Even so, Hamon moved forward with the vote.

Gregory’s motion failed 3-2 with councilmembers Baush, Fred Strong and Beal dissenting.

Baush then made a motion to hire the Wallace Group to complete the feasibility study. His motion passed 3-2 with Hamon and Gregory dissenting.

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