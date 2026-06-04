More than 1,300 PG&E customers without power in SLO County
June 3, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
Amid windy weather, more than 1,300 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County are without power on Wednesday night.
Shortly after 9 a.m., 1,125 PG&E customers in the Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on in the evening.
Shortly before 9 p.m., 270 PG&E customers in the Creston area lost power.
PG&E estimates their power will be restored by 5 a.m.
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