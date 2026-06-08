Crash downs power lines near Los Osos, blocks access to San Luis Obispo

June 8, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A crash east of Los Osos Sunday night resulted in power lines falling on the roadway. As of early Monday morning, all lanes of Los Osos Valley Road at Turri Road remain blocked, and drivers heading to San Luis Obispo must take a detour.

Shortly before 11 p.m., a caller reported the crash at Los Osos Valley Road and Turri Road. Following the crash, live power lines were lying across the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

PG&E workers came out to the scene to make repairs. The roadway is expected to remain closed until about 8 a.m.

The CHP is instructing drivers to take South Bay Boulevard to Highway 1 in order to reach San Luis Obispo.

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